JD.com has “record-breaking” anniversary sale

China’s largest e-commerce company, JD.com has had a “record-breaking” June Anniversary Sale, with 18 days of sales resulting in 29.2 billion dollars.

The impressive results from the e-commerce giant’s annual anniversary sale was due to consumers “trading up” and seeing quality, stated JD.com in a statement, as well as the placement of new products as a focus of the retail strategy, which was delivered with an exclusive channel within its platform to socialise and promote these new products, to make it easier for consumers to find them, as well as help brands to “strategically reach new consumers”.

In addition, several new brands also launched on JD during the anniversary sale period, including Italian designer brand Prada, Miu Miu, and Car Shoe, while Farfetch also launched a flagship store, enabling JD consumers to access more than 3,000 brands through Farfetch’s network of more than 1,000 brand and boutique partners.

Key stats from the fashion and lifestyle channel reveals that Giorgio Armani’s first 30 minute sales increased by 400 percent year-on-year and Ralph Lauren saw the first hour and half of its sales grow by 365 percent year-on-year.

Transaction volume growth was also twice as high in lower-tier cities than the overall growth on JD.com, with the percentage of new users from lower-tier cities also much higher than the percentage of new users overall. This shows a greater interest in brands from lower-tier cities similar to consumers in higher tier cities, added JD.

Technology also continues to be “key to improving the consumer experience” added JD and “exceeded expectations” during the sales festival. 91 percent of orders coming from JD fulfilment centres were delivered same-or next-day and JD’s smart customer service robot fielded more than 32 million inquiries, of which it solved 90 percent of those independently, freeing up human customer service for more complicated inquiries.