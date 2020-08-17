JD.com Q2 revenues jump 33.8 percent

JD.com, Inc. announcing its unaudited financial results for the three months, said net revenues for the second quarter were 201.1 billion Chinese yuan (128.5 billion dollars), an increase of 33.8 percent from the second quarter of 2019. Net revenues from the sales of general merchandise products, the company said in a statement, were 64 billion Chinese yuan (9.1 billion dollars), an increase of 45.4 percent, while net service revenues were 22.9 billion Chinese yuan (3.2 billion dollars), an increase of 36.4 percent from the second quarter of 2019.

“Since the Covid-19 outbreak, JD has steadfastly leveraged our distinctive supply chain and technology capabilities to contribute to society and ensure the steady supply and undisrupted delivery of daily necessities to consumers, while helping to create jobs within our ecosystem and support business partners amidst the dynamic economic environment,” said Richard Liu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of JD.com.

Review of JD.com’s second quarter

Income from operations for the quarter was 5 billion Chinese yuan (0.7 billion dollars) compared to 2.3 billion Chinese yuan for the same period last year, while non-GAAP income from operations was 5.6 billion Chinese yuan (0.8 billion dollars) with a non-GAAP operating margin of 2.8 percent compared to 3.2 billion Chinese yuan for the second quarter of 2019 with a non-GAAP operating margin of 2.1 percent.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was 16.4 billion Chinese yuan (2.3 billion dollars) compared to 0.6 billion Chinese yuan, while non-GAAP net income increased by 66.1 percent to 5.9 billion Chinese yuan (0.8 billion dollars) from 3.6 billion Chinese yuan for the same period last year. Diluted net income per ADS, the company added, was 10.47 Chinese yuan (1.48 dollars) compared to 0.36 Chinese yuan for the second quarter of 2019, while non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS was 3.51 Chinese yuan (50 cents) compared to 2.30 Chinese yuan.

The company’s annual active customer accounts increased by 29.9 percent to 417.4 million in the twelve months ended June 30, 2020 from 321.3 million in the twelve months ended June 30, 2019 and mobile daily active users in June 2020 increased by 40 percent as compared to June 2019.

Picture:JD.com media resources