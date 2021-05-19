JD.com's first quarter revenues rise 39 percent

Net revenues for the first quarter of 2021, at JD.com, Inc. were 203.2 billion Chinese yuan (131 billion dollars), an increase of 39 percent from the first quarter of 2020.

The company said, net income was 3.6 billion Chinese yuan (0.6 billion dollars) compared to 1.1 billion Chinese yuan for the same period last year, while non-GAAP net income was 4 billion Chinese yuan (0.6 billion dollars) compared to 3 billion Chinese yuan for the same period last year.

Diluted net income per ADS was 2.25 Chinese yuan (34 cents) compared to 0.72 Chinese yuan for the first quarter of 2020, while non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS was 2.47 Chinese yuan (38 cents) compared to 1.98 Chinese yuan for the same period last year.

“As we mark JD.com’s 18th anniversary, we are pleased to deliver another strong quarter of growth to kick off 2021,” said Richard Liu, chairman and CEO of JD.com.

Highlights of JD.com’s first quarter results

The company added that net service revenues for the quarter were 27.9 billion Chinese yuan (4.3 billion dollars), an increase of 73.1 percent.

Income from operations was 1.7 billion Chinese yuan (0.3 billion dollars) compared to 2.3 billion Chinese yuan for the same period last year. Non-GAAP income from operations was 3.5 billion Chinese yuan (0.5 billion dollars) compared to 3.3 billion Chinese yuan for the first quarter of 2020.

The company’s annual active customer accounts increased by 29 percent to 499.8 million in the twelve months ended March 31, 2021 from 387.4 million in the twelve months ended March 31, 2020.