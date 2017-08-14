JD.com’s Q2 revenues increase 43.6 percent

JD.com, in its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 said that net revenues were 93.2 billion Chinese yuan (21.3 billion dollars), an increase of 43.6 percent from the second quarter of 2016. Net loss from continuing operations attributable to ordinary shareholders was 287 million Chinese yuan (42.3 million dollars), compared to 127.6 million Chinese yuan for the same period last year. Net revenues for the third quarter are expected to be between 81.8 billion and 84.2 billion Chinese yuan (12.2-12.6 billion dollars), representing a growth rate between 36percent and 40 percent.

"JD's growing strength as China's largest retailer continues to position us to capture new and expanding market opportunities," said Richard Liu, Chairman and CEO of JD.com in a statement, adding, "Looking forward, as JD's smart technologies and big data help us revolutionize the online shopping experience, our 'retail as a service' initiative will further extend the capabilities of our platform to partners throughout China."

Financial highlights of JD.com’s Q2

GMV from the online direct sales business was 136.6 billion Chinese yuan (20.4 billion dollars) in the second quarter, up 44 percent from the second quarter of 2016. GMV from the online marketplace business was 98.2 billion Chinese yuan (14.7 billion dollars), an increase of 50 percent from the second quarter of 2016.

The company’s net revenues from online direct sales increased by 43 percent, while net revenues from services and others increased by 52 percent compared to the second quarter of 2016.

Operating loss from continuing operations was 403 million Chinese yuan (59.4 million dollars), compared to 157.7 million Chinese yuan (23.6 million dollars) for the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating income from continuing operations was 581.9 million Chinese yuan (85.8 million dollars) with a non-GAAP operating margin of 0.6 percent, as compared to 523.6 million Chinese yuan (78.5 million dollars) in the second quarter of 2016.

Non-GAAP EBITDA from continuing operations totalled 1.1 billion Chinese yuan (0.2 billion dollars) with a non-GAAP EBITDA margin of 1.2 percent, as compared to 1 billion Chinese yuan (0.1 billion dollars) with a non-GAAP EBITDA margin of 1.5 percent for the second quarter of 2016.

Net loss from continuing operations attributable to ordinary shareholders was 287 million Chinese yuan (42.3 million dollars), compared to net income from continuing operations attributable to ordinary shareholders of 127.6 million Chinese yuan (19.1 million dollars) for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income from operations attributable to ordinary shareholders was 976.5 million Chinese yuan (144.1 million dollars), as compared to 612.6 million Chinese yuan (91.8 million dollars) in the second quarter of 2016.

Diluted net loss per ADS from continuing operations was 0.20 Chinese yuan (0.03 dollar), compared to 0.09 Chinese yuan (0.01 dollar) for the second quarter of 2016. Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS from continuing operations was 0.67 Chinese yuan (0.10 dollar) compared to 0.44 Chinese yuan (0.07 dollar) in the second quarter of 2016.

Picture:JD.com website