JD Sports expects 15 percent increase in full year profit

JD Sports Fashion has said that the positive trading has continued through the second half of the year with the cumulative like for like store sales growth for the 49 weeks to January 7, 2017 across all group fascias maintained at around 10 percent. The board expects that the headline profit before tax and exceptional items for the current financial year will exceed current consensus market expectations of 200 million pounds (245 million dollars) by up to 15 percent.

“I am delighted to report that we have maintained our excellent momentum from the first half of the year. Whilst we acknowledge that it would be unreasonable to expect like for like sales growth to be maintained at recent levels for a fifth consecutive year, we are confident that both domestically and internationally, our unique and often exclusive sports fashion premium brand offer provides a solid foundation for future development,” said Peter Cowgill, Executive Chairman of the company in a company statement.

Picture:JD Sports