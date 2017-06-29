JD Sports expects to meet full year growth target

Ahead of the its annual general meeting, JD Sports said in a statement that the company is on track to deliver full year result in line with the market expectations.

“Since we reported our results for the last financial year, we have moved into a further period of year on year calendar differences, notably Eid, which has also led us to adjust the timing of our clearance period. Nevertheless, we are pleased to confirm that growth to date in group like for like store sales and further significant growth in the group’s online sales have been in line with our expectations,” said Peter Cowgill, the Executive Chairman of JD Sports Fashion in a media release.

The company continues to expand the JD store estate across the UK and overseas with a net increase of 28 stores in the period to June 24, 2017. New openings included first two JD stores in Australia and a further two stores in Malaysia.

Picture:Facebook/JD Sports