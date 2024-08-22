JD Sports registers sales growth, maintains profit outlook

​​Like-for-like sales at JD Sports were up 2.4 percent and organic sales were up 8.3 percent for the second quarter, while first half LFL sales were up 0.7 percent and organic sales were up 6.4 percent.

Based on the first half trading, the company is maintaining the guidance range of profit before tax and adjusting items of 955 million pounds to 1,035 million pounds.

Commenting on the trading results, Régis Schultz, CEO of JD Sports Fashion Plc, said: "I am pleased to report like-for-like sales growth of 2.4 percent and organic sales growth of 8.3 percent in the second quarter, demonstrating the strength and agility of our multi-brand model. Based on our first-half trading, we remain on track to deliver profit within our full-year guidance."

The company said in a statement that the quarter-on-quarter trading improvement was driven primarily by the strength of the multi-brand operating model and softer comparatives with the previous year.

Regionally, the company added that LFL sales rose by 5.7 percent in North America and 3 percent in Europe, while the UK improved materially. Organic growth was achieved in all regions, led by North America with 13.7 percent growth.

All three main segments - JD, Complementary Concepts and Sporting Goods & Outdoor - achieved LFL growth and the JD segment benefitted from new store openings to deliver 11 percent organic growth.

JD completed the acquisition of Hibbett on July 25, 2024, which is a new addition to its Complementary Concepts segment in North America and adds material scale and presence in the US through its 1,179 stores. JD said that Hibbett, with its strong community presence, also provides an enhanced platform for the mall-led, nationwide growth of the JD brand in North America through its efficient supply chain and strong back office.

During the first half, the company opened 85 new JD stores, and ended the period with 4,506 stores, up 1,189 from the start of the year.