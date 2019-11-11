Jeremy Meeks conquers the fashion industry

Fashion Concept GmbH, based in Mannheim, was able to successfully acquire one of the icons of the fashion industry, former "hot felon", Jeremy Meeks, for a joint collection. Fashion Concept GmbH isn’t just any fashion company: In addition to Jeremy Meeks, the Jimmy Sanders and Auden Cavill brands are also part of the Fashion Concept portfolio. By using sustainable materials and promoting investment in new technologies, the company intends to make environmentally friendly fashion available long-term.

The company also aims to set new standards for sustainability. To achieve this goal, Fashion Concept has just signed a 15-million-dollar contract with Jeremy Meeks for the development of his own brand. For Meeks, who has walked the runway for fashion designers like Philipp Plein and Tommy Hilfiger for years, this collaboration represents a new challenge and a wider audience since he will not only be a top model, but will also be marketing his own fashion label. This mega-deal is a milestone in Jeremy's career - his mug shot made the "hot criminal" famous and a sought-after model ever since. His private life also looks very promising despite a sad childhood and time in prison as, among other things, a Hollywood film about his life is in the works.

But it's not just Jeremy who is looking forward to better times: With its focus on uniquely innovative and sustainable technologies, Fashion Concept GmbH is taking a bold step with this agreement to drive change in the fashion industry. Fashion Concept aims to expand the growth of its fashion and lifestyle brands. Higher sales levels are achieved every year on the German fashion market, in the retail and especially in the online business. Profit margins often upwards of 30% are of particular interest to investors.

Fashion Concept operates in this very market segment. In international trade, the company has seen sales growth of almost 300 percent in the last two years alone. The company is already making a profit in purchasing, as it can rely on its own transparent production facilities in Turkey, which manufacture in accordance with EU directives. In addition to its own brands, the company also produces textiles and accessories for many top manufacturers at very favourable conditions. The ability to purchase large quantities enables partners to save up to 90 percent. The company also plans to acquire more leading textile brands in 2020. In this way, not only the product range is supposed to be significantly expanded, but also prices are supposed to be reduced.

Jeremy Meeks' men's and women's collections are in the premium segment and will be launched at the end of this year. The first shipment is planned for January 2020; among other things, Zalando has already been won as a trading partner. In addition to T-shirts with eye-catching features and bold statements, the collection also includes sweatshirts and jogging pants, hoodies, polo shirts, shirts, underwear and outerwear. Retail prices range from 39.90 for boxer shorts to 599 euros for down jackets with fur collars.