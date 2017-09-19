Jimmy Choo shareholders give Michael Kors takeover the green light

London - Shareholders at luxury footwear company Jimmy Choo have voted in favour of the 1.2 billion USD (1.0 billion euros, 890 million pounds) takeover by fashion firm Michael Kors.

During a general meeting held on Monday morning, shareholders at Jimmy Choo cast their vote concerning Michael Kors takeover, with nearly all of the 318 million votes being in favour of the deal.

Michael Kors previously agreed to acquire the luxury footwear label in July. According to the terms of the deal, Jimmy Choo shareholders are set to receive 230 pence per share.

Photo: Jimmy Choo, AW17