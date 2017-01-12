John Lewis Christmas sales witness a 4.9 percent rise

John Lewis gross sales increased 4.9 percent to 998.1 million pounds (1,226 million dollars), with like-for-like sales up 2.7 percent the six weeks to December 31, 2016. Online sales were up 11.8 percent, representing 40 percent of sales, while shop sales up 0.8 percent.

Commenting on the company’s Christmas trading, Sir Charlie Mayfield, Chairman of the John Lewis Partnership, said in a press release, 'We traded strongly over Christmas with sales up nearly 5 percent and both Waitrose and John Lewis grew market share. Sales were particularly strong in the areas that have been the focus for product innovation this year, such as our Waitrose 1 premium range and John Lewis own-brand fashion. Our multi-channel capability has again proved its worth with online accounting for 40 percent of total sales in John Lewis.”

John Lewis fashion sales rise 7.2 percent over Christmas

Across product areas: home category sales increased 2.7 percent, fashion, 7.2 percent and EHT sales were up 4.8 percent. The company said, the channel mix saw a continued shift to online. Shopping on mobile phones was the online channel of choice with sales up 80.9 percent, accounting for 37 percent of all traffic. Click & Collect sales were up 14.5 percent, accounting for 52 percent of online orders.

“Although we expect to report profits up on last year, trading profit is under pressure. This reflects the greater changes taking place across the retail sector. We expect those to quicken, especially in the next 12 months as the effects of weaker Sterling feed through. We will now accelerate aspects of our strategy. This will involve a period of significant change, investment and innovation to ensure the Partnership's success,” added Mayfield

Picture:John Lewis