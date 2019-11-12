John Lewis fashion sales improve by 2.4 percent

Total sales at John Lewis, for the week to November 9, 2019, were down 2.3 percent on the same week last year but the company said in a statement that customers enjoyed shopping promotions across lighting, fashion and beauty. Fashion sales for the week were up 2.4 percent, while beauty, wellbeing & leisure sales were up 11.6 percent as the company price matched competitor promotions across these categories.

Last week, John Lewis launched its 12 days of Christmas dresses, which was the company’s best performing category in womenswear, with the Hush dress proving particularly popular with customers.

The company said, home sales were down 3.1 percent, however, lighting sales were up 21 percent as customers prepared their homes for winter evenings and shopped promotions in this area. Electrical and home technology sales were down 7percent, while sales of small electrical sales were up 30 percent on the same week last year.

Picture:John Lewis website