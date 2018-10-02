John Lewis & Partners’ weekly womenswear sales rise 9.6 percent

Total sales for the week to September 29, John Lewis & Partners said in a statement, were up 1.8 percent compared to the same week last year, while overall fashion sales rose 5.6 percent on last year.

The company added that sales of the company-owned brand womenswear continue to be strong with sales up 9.6 percent, with particularly good performance in John Lewis & Partners Womenswear.

Electrical and home technology sales were up 4.1 percent but home sales were down 5.4 percent. However, sales of House were up 8 percent.