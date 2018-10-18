John Lewis Partnership plans to reduce HGV emissions

The John Lewis Partnership has announced ambitious plans to reduce its HGV emissions by over 80 percent by 2028, to coincide with the government’s Green GB Week.

The retail group has stated that it will begin to phase out all diesel-powered heavy trucks from its fleet by 2028, with all John Lewis and Partners and Waitrose and Partners heavy delivery trucks switched to low-carbon biomethane-powered versions by 2028, which will cut its HGV emissions.

The move will see the company roll out over 500 new state-of-the-art delivery trucks powered by 100 percent renewable biomethane fuel, which significantly reduces greenhouse gas emissions, as each new biomethane truck can run up to 500 miles and emits over 80 percent less CO2 than a standard diesel alternative.

Overall, the entire HGV fleet, once converted, will save more than 49,000 tonnes of CO2 every year, with John Lewis Partnership stated is the equivalent to the carbon footprint of just over 6,000 UK households, according to the Committee on Climate Change.

The announcement coincided with the government’s Green GB Week, which is calling on retailers to commit to reducing their HGV emissions, which the Department for Transport states accounts for 18 percent of greenhouse gas emissions for road transport in the UK.

Justin Laney, partner and general manager of central transport, John Lewis Partnership, said in a press release: “We have been pioneering the adoption of long-distance biomethane trucks in the UK and scaling this up to our entire heavy truck fleet will deliver significant environmental and operational benefits.

“Five biomethane trucks produce the same emissions as one diesel lorry and they are also much quieter, helping reduce not only greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution but also noise pollution in our cities.”

Claire Perry, Minister for Energy and Clean Growth, added: “The UK has led the world in cutting emissions whilst growing our economy - with clean growth driving incredible innovation and creating hundreds of thousands of high quality jobs. Ten years on from the Climate Change Act, the first ever Green GB week is a time to build on our successes and explain the huge opportunities for business and young people of a cleaner economy.

“I’m delighted to see how many more businesses and organisations such as the John Lewis Partnership are seizing this multi-billion pound opportunity to energise their communities to tackle the very serious threat of climate change.”