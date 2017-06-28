John Lewis posts 1.5 percent rise in weekly fashion sales

Total sales at John Lewis for the week ending June 24, 2017, were down 0.5 percent compared to last year at 96.2 million pounds (123 million dollars), which the company attributed to the later fall of clearance this year causing a shift in sales. Fashion was however up 1.5 percent with both men’s and women’s casual wear seeing double-digit growth.

John Lewis said, sales within the swimwear and nightwear category were also up, seeing an uplift of 26.5 percent, as customers prepare for their summer holidays. Beauty had a good week too, with sales rising by 9.8 percent.

EHT sales for the week were strong, rising by 9.8 percent and it was a record week for small electrical products, as sales of fans continued to soar due to the hot weather across the UK. Mobile and photography also enjoyed a strong week, with sales up 46.4 percent, driven by a offer on the new red iPhone. Apple, the company said, helped drive a sales uplift of 13.3 percent in tablets and computers, with the new iPad proving popular with customers.

Home sales were down 11.3 percent, with sales affected by the earlier fall of clearance in 2016. Outdoor living, however, continued it's strong performance with sales for the week up by 39 percent.

