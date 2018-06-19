John Lewis posts 10.9 percent rise in weekly fashion sales

Total sales at John Lewis for the week ending June 16, 2018, were up 5.7 percent on the same week last year. The company said, sales benefited from customers buying Father’s Day gifts and offers. Fashion, John Lewis, added, had a very strong week with sales up 10.9 percent.

Womenswear saw sales grow of 11 percent and within this, sales of company-owned brand were up 11.2 percent. Women’s accessories also had a strong week with sales up 15.4 percent and jewellery up 20 percent. Due to Father's Day, menswear delivered a sales growth of 19.7 percent, with men’s socks among the most popular gifts, up 34 percent.

Home sales were down 0.4 percent, however the company added, Father's Day gifts were in demand within gifts, cook and dine, which delivered overall growth of 3.6 percent. Outdoor living also continued to perform well with sales up 3.8 percent. Electrical and home technology sales were up 6.2 percent on the same period last year.

Picture:John Lewis website