John Lewis posts 11.1 percent drop in weekly fashion sales

Total sales at John Lewis for the week ending November 10, 2018 were down 8.3 percent, which the company said was due to unseasonably mild weather and since the company was price matching a competitor this time last year. Fashion sales were down 11.1 percent as the mild temperatures impacted cold weather sales.

The company added that sales of premium women’s accessories were up 11 percent on last year, with watches and shoes both doing well. Electrical and home technology sales were down 2.8 percent and home sales were down 11.2 percent, again affected by the weather.

Picture:Facebook/John Lewis