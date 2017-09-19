John Lewis posts 18.4 percent growth in weekly fashion sales

Total sales at John Lewis for the week ending September 16, 2017 were up 7.6 percent on last year at 85.4 million pounds (115 million dollars). The company said, fashion had an exceptionally strong week, with sales up 18.4 percent.

Both men’s and women’s wear saw double digit growth during the week under review, with autumn/winter clothing driving sales. John Lewis’s brand of women’s wear in particular experienced strong sales as the new Eudon Choi x modern rarity collection enjoyed its first full week in shops and online. Sales of the beauty segment was up 10 percent, supported by new launches, and fragrance sales rose 9 percent.

Home sales were up 5.8 percent, while gifts, cook and dine saw growth of 7.6 percent, and textiles & home accessories sales were up 7.7 percent. Sales of blinds increased 12 percent. EHT was up 1.6% for the week and vision also saw strong sales during the week. Accessories also performed well with the launch of iphone cases in shops and online.

Picture:John Lewis website