John Lewis posts 4.3 percent increase in weekly fashion sales

Total sales at John Lewis for the week ending April 6, 2019, the company said in a statement, were down 5.8 percent as it continued to annualise strong sales due to the earlier fall of Easter last year. Fashion sales during the week were up 4.3 percent.

The company added that beauty, wellbeing and leisure sales were up 14.3 percent due to John Lewis price matching a competitor’s beauty promotion, and women’s accessories sales were up 5.7 percent with customers taking advantage of Easter offers.

Home sales were down 3.9 percent, gifts, cook and dine sales were up 1.2 percent, while sales of hampers were up 21percent on last year during the week under review. Electrical and home technology sales, John Lewis said, were down 16.6 percent due to the annualisation of strong Easter promotions.

Picture:John Lewis website