John Lewis posts 7.3 percent rise in weekly fashion sales

John Lewis has reported 5.7 percent rise in total sales for the week ended August 19, 2017, with sales of all departments growing faster than in the same week last year. The company’s fashion sales increased 7.3 percent for the week under review.

John Lewis attributed this rise in fashion sales to summer products being marked down, and the cooler weather driving demand for new season warm clothing. Women’s wear sales witnessed a 14.3 percent sales increase and menswear sales were up 5 percent.

Electrical and home technology sales were up 8.2 percent. The company said, parents preparing for children going back to school and off to university helped drive a 13 percent increase in year on year sales of communications technology products such as computers and iPads.

Home sales for the week rose 3 percent with changing weather encouraged sales of bedding and the company also reported rise in lighting, furniture and flooring sales.

Picture:John Lewis website