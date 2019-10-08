John Lewis posts 8.8 percent rise in weekly fashion sales

For the week to October 5, 2019, John Lewis reported total sales rise of 23.1 percent on the same week last year. The company attributed the sales increase to customers shopping home promotional event and its first my John Lewis beauty weekend event across 35 shops. John Lewis said in a statement that fashion sales were up 8.8 percent for the week under review.

Beauty, wellbeing and leisure sales increased 24.9 percent driven by a combination of the my John Lewis Beauty weekend event and price matching a competitor’s beauty promotions.

Home sales were up 68.4 percent as customers shopped through the promotional home event, making it the biggest week for online home sales this year. Furniture and flooring sales, the company added, were up 71.3 percent and textiles and home accessories sales increased 80.1 percent. Gifts, cook and dine sales were up 46.6 percent and the first full week of Christmas shop sales were up 14 percent on last year.

John Lewis further said that electrical and home technology sales were up 4.6 percent with electricals sales up 7.1 percent and communications technology sales up 1.3 percent.

