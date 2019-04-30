John Lewis posts 9.5 percent drop in weekly fashion sales

Total sales at John Lewis for the week to April 27, 2019, were down 5.3 percent as the company said in a statement, majority of shops were closed on Easter Sunday and warm weather during the bank holiday affected footfall. Fashion sales were also down 9.5 percent as last year, the company was matching competitor promotional activity.

However, John Lewis added that areas of womenswear accessories performed well with customers buying sunglasses and summer shoes. The John Lewis & Partners sunshine yellow trench coat also proved very popular, with sales up 89 percent on the week before.

Home sales were down 6.8 percent, electrical and home technology sales were up 1.5 percent.

Picture:John Lewis website