John Lewis posts marginal rise in weekly fashion sales

John Lewis has announced that its total sales for the week to October 26, 2019, were down 7.7 percent on the same week last year. The company attributed sales decline to annualising against promotional activity and a Partnership card spend incentive. Fashion sales for the week were up 0.3 percent.

The company said in a statement that beauty, wellbeing and leisure sales were also up 28.4 percent as it price matched a competitor’s promotion and sales of premium beauty products were up 37.8 percent.

Home sales were down 19.3 percent but Christmas sales were up 7 percent as customers shopped for Quality Street with sales up 388 percent. The company added that with winter creeping in, customers are shopping for cold weather products with sales of new season rugs and weighted blankets up.

Electrical and Home Technology sales were down 7.1 percent but small electrical sales were up 5.6 percent with sales of personal care up 45 percent. The company-owned brand large electrical product sales were up 42 percent, with sales of laundry products up 110 percent due to promotions.

Picture:John Lewis media centre