John Lewis reports 6.4 percent rise in weekly fashion sales

For the week to January 4, 2020, John Lewis reported total sales increase of 3.3 percent on last year in the first full week of clearance. The company said in a statement that fashion sales were up 6.4 percent, with womenswear up 10 percent and womenswear accessories up 22.6 percent.

Sales of beauty, wellbeing and leisure were up 4.3 percent, while sales of menswear rose 2.5 percent. The company added that home were down 0.5 percent, however, sales of textiles & home accessories were up 3.4 percent and sales across gifts, cook & dine were up 3.4 percent.

Electrical and home technology sales during the week under review increased 4.4 percent, communications technology sales were up 0.4 percent and sales of electricals were up 6.8 percent.

