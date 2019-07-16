John Lewis reports 7.2 percent rise in weekly fashion sales

For the week to July 13, 2019, total sales at John Lewis were up 1.3 percent, as the company said in a statement that customers continued to shop summer clearance offers. The company added that fashion sales increased 7.2 percent, with company-owned-brand fashion performing particularly well with sales up 6.6 percent.

Home sales were down 0.7 percent, but textiles and home accessories had a strong week with sales up 8.1 percent. Electrical and home technology sales were down 2.3 percent, while android & smart home, John Lewis said, had a strong week with sales up 19 percent.

Picture:John Lewis website