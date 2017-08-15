John Lewis reports 7.5 percent growth in weekly fashion sales

Total sales at John Lewis for the week ended August 12, 2017, were up 5.9 percent with sales of all departments growing more than in the same week last year. Fashion sales for the week were up 7.5 percent.

Fashion sales, the company said, rose primarily driven by women’s wear sales which were up 21.5 percent, partially due to the mid-week unseasonal weather which drove early demand for outerwear. Sales of menswear products were up 8.1 percent and the company saw strong demand for Paul Smith men’s wear, which had its first full week of sales.

Home sales were up 1 percent and sales of textiles and home accessories were up 4.9 percent, while sales of gifts, cook and dine products rose by 1.5 percent.

The company’s electrical and home technology sales were up 9.2 percent, while Vision saw the biggest growth with sales of TVs up 17.7 percent and the new 'Samsung The Frame Art Mode TV' proved popular. Communications technology product sales were up 12.7 percent due to sales of Apple MacBooks growing by 53 percent as a result of matching a competitor's promotion.