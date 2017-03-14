John Lewis reports 7 percent rise in weekly sales

Total sales at John Lewis for the week ending March 11, 2017, were 76.5 million pounds (92.8 million dollars), up 7 percent on last year. The company said, it continued to see the influence of the different fall of Mother's Day this year compared to last year, with strong increases for key gifting categories.

John Lewis fashion sales were up 11.1 percent year on year. The company said, warmer weather drove an increase in sales of both menswear and womenswear with casualwear clothing seeing the strongest demand. Overall sales of womenswear were up 17.7 percent on last year and menswear sales were up 8 percent. Sales of beauty, wellbeing and leisure products were up 18.1 percent driven by price matching under the company’s Never Knowingly Undersold policy.

Electrical, home and technology sales were up 7.5 percent with electrical items up 6.4 percent, large electricals up 6.8 percent as John Lewis ran a promotion on Samsung products. Audio and connected home products were also up 16.3 percent.

Home sales rose 2.6 percent on last year. Sales of outdoor living products rose by 20.6 percent, which the company said was a result of the increasingly spring-like weather. Furniture sales rose by 3.7 percent mainly due to demand for fitted furniture and beds, and textiles and carpets sales rose by 3.4 percent on last year.

Picture:Facebook/John Lewis