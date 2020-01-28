John Lewis reports marginal improvement in weekly fashion sales

For the week to January 25, 2020, John Lewis announced total sales decline of 2.5 percent as Clearance came to an end and competitor promotions impacted home sales. The company said in a statement that fashion sales were up 0.4 percent.

Market changes drove strong sales of nursery products sending childrenswear, nursery and haberdashery sales up 4.8 percent, while beauty, wellbeing and leisure sales were up 1.4 percent due to the company price matching a competitor promotion on beauty products.

The company added that home sales were down 9.3 percent as the end of John Lewis Clearance sale coincided with a number of competitors running promotions. However, sales of new spring summer ranges, which were introduced in shops and online at the end of last week remained strong. Electrical and home technology sales were up 1.1 percent due to customers continuing to buy new computers and tablets.

