John Lewis sees marginal rise in weekly fashion sales

John Lewis reported total sales for the week to September 2, 2017 were down 0.5 percent, at 87.1million pounds (112 million dollars). Fashion sales were up 1 percent with a strong performance in beauty segment that saw sales rise 11.5 percent. The company said, both John Lewis casual and formalwear also performed well.

The company said, EHT had a strong week, with sales up 2.8 percent and standout performances in Vision, up 5.8 percent and small electricals, up 6.9 percent. Wearable technology also had a strong week with sales rising 52percent, as did Apple, driven by strong MacBook sales.

Home was down 5.5 percent, which the company said, in part due to annualising of price match promotions in the same week last year although strong performers included beds (up 4.7 percent), and outdoor living (up 8.5 percent).

Picture:John Lewis website