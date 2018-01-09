John Lewis weekly fashion sales decline 3 percent

John Lewis said in a statement that total sales for the week ended January 6, 2018 were 98.5 million pounds (133 million dollars), down 4.7 percent on the same week last year. The company added, sales at the beginning of the week were impacted by the New Year's Day bank holiday falling on a Monday annualised against last year when the bank holiday fell on a Sunday.

Fashion sales were also down 3 percent. John Lewis would be unveiling its new exclusive range of athleisure clothing designed in collaboration with wellbeing brand 'Patternity' this week. Home sales for the week were down 5.3 percent but furniture and flooring sales rose 1.5 percent on last year.

Electricals and home technology sales were down 5.2 percent despite the company seeing good sales in audio, connected home and small electricals.

Picture:John Lewis website