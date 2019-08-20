John Lewis weekly fashion sales decrease 4.3 percent

Total sales at John Lewis for the week ending August 17, 2019, were down 2.8 percent on the same week last year. The company said in a statement that fashion sales were also down 4.3 percent.

However, sales of women's accessories were up 3.1 percent with premium accessories performing particularly well, up 19 percent. Within premium accessories, handbags were up 26 percent and jewellery sales were up 7 percent compared to last year.

The company added that home sales for the week under review were down 5.9 percent but sales of the House by John Lewis range were up 15 percent. Electrical and home technology sales were up 1.3 percent, vision sales were up 13.8 percent and large electrical sales increased 6.5 percent.

Picture:John Lewis website