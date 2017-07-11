John Lewis weekly fashion sales drop 1.6 percent

Total sales for the week ending July 8, 2017 at John Lewis were 86.7 million pounds (111 million dollars), up 2 percent compared to last year, which the company said were supported by strong clearance sales. Fashion sales for the week were however down by 1.6 percent, with beauty, wellbeing and leisure sales up 4.1 percent.

The company’s sales of electrical and home technology segment were up 8.4 percent with strong Microsoft sales, up 42 percent, following the recent launch of their new Surface Pro Tablet and Surface Book. Home sales were up 0.2 percent with outdoor living performing particularly well, with sales up 55 percent – which the company said was a record for the month of July.

John Lewis added that as the hot weather and outdoor entertainment continues, so does the appeal for cocktail gifting - with gin sales increasing by 102 percent last week.

Picture:John Lewis website