John Lewis weekly fashion sales drop 2.8 percent

For the week ending May 13, 2017, total at John Lewis were 74.1 million pounds (95 million dollars), up 1.3 percent on last year. However, the company said, fashion sales for the week were down 2.8 percent, with higher temperatures last year driving warm weather clothing sales in 2016.

The company said, home had a good week of sales, up 5.3 percent year on year with furniture sales up 18.1 percent, driven by double digit growth across both fitted furniture and beds. Cookshop and cutlery also witnessed a positive week with sales rising by 5.9 percent and 4.4 percent respectively, and lighting had a beaming week, up 9.1 percent.

EHT also saw sales growth this week of 3.3 percent. Mobile and photography division sales jumped 47.4 percent, which the company attributed to sales of GoPro's performing particularly well as customers equipped themselves ahead of the summer months to get the best footage on their holidays. Vision was up 6.8 percent, driven by sales of higher-end products.

Beauty, wellbeing and leisure sales inched up 8.2 percent driven by strong sales across beauty, and women’s formal wear also had a good week, seeing sales rise by 12.8 percent.

