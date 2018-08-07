John Lewis weekly fashion sales drop 2.9 percent

Total sales at John Lewis for the week ending August 5, 2018, the company said in a statement, were down 2.1 percent on the same week last year, primarily due to the hot weather having an impact on trade. Fashion sales for the week under review were down 2.9 percent.

However, John Lewis said, beauty, wellbeing and leisure sales were up 3.9 percent and sales of women’s accessories rose 0.4 percent due to us price matching competitor promotions through never knowingly undersold policy.

The company added that electrical and home technology sales were up 4.3 percent, sales of communications technology were up 4.8 percent driven by sales of mobile phones, which were up 43 percent year on year, and increased demand for tablets. Sales of Electricals were up 4 percent largely due to very strong sales of fans.

Home sales were down 7.3 percent and sales of outdoor furniture were up 32.2 percent.

Picture:John Lewis website