John Lewis weekly fashion sales drop 6.8 percent

John Lewis & Partners said in a statement that its total sales for the week ending September 22, 2018, were up 0.5 percent compared to the same week last year, when it introduced prices matching a competitor's promotion. The company added that warm weather at the beginning of the week, impacted sales in some areas, but launches of new products during the week, including our Christmas Shop, boosted sales. Overall fashion sales were down 6.8 percent.

John Lewis & Partners said that sales of the company-owned brand womenswear continued to be strong with sales up 9.8 percent.

Electrical and home technology sales were up 10.8 percent and communications technology product sales were up 29.8 percent. Home sales were down 3.4 percent, but sales of gift, cook and dine products were up 1.6 percent on last year driven by the launch of our Christmas Shop, where sales were up 3 percent on the previous year.

Picture:Facebook/John Lewis & Partners