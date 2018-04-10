John Lewis weekly fashion sales drop but cold weather clothing sales rise 9 percent

Total sales at John Lewis for the week ending April 7, 2018 were up 3.6 percent on last year, which the company said, were despite one less day of trade across its shops due to the fall of Easter. Fashion was however down 3.2 percent, largely due to the cooler weather compared with the same period last year. Cold weather clothing was up 9 percent with womenswear overall up 1.8 percent. Premium accessories enjoyed a good week, with watches up 27 percent and handbags performing well.

Home was down 1.4 percent, however, textiles and home accessories were up 5.9 percent with bed linen up 17 percent. Cookshop saw sales rise of 16 percent and hydration, which includes reusable bottles, saw sales rise by 23 percent.

EHT was up 15.6 percent driven by strong sales over Easter. Audio and connected home performed well and vision was also up on last year, while small electricals had a positive week with coffee machines, food prep and vacuum cleaners all seeing an uplift in sales.

Picture:John Lewis website