John Lewis weekly fashion sales drop

Total sales for the week ending August 10, 2019 at John Lewis, the company said in a statement, were up 0.4 percent on the same week last year, with customers focusing on back to school products and technology. Fashion sales were however down 1.2 percent.

The company added that sales of menswear increased 7.1 percent, while sales of women's accessories were up 3.1 percent. Home sales were down 2.7 percent but textiles and home accessories were up 2.5 percent on the same week last year.

Electrical and home technology sales were up 4.7 percent with personal care up overall 74 percent. Sales of televisions and large electrical products also saw a rise of 21 percent and 12.4 percent, respectively.

Picture:John Lewis website