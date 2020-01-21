John Lewis weekly fashion sales drop

Total sales at John Lewis for the week to January 18, 2020, were down 2.8 percent as customers shopped the final week of clearance.

The company said in a statement that fashion sales were down 2.8 percent overall, again due to lines sold through in clearance but sales of menswear were up 7.3 percent as it price matched competitor promotions.

The company’s home sales were down 9.3 percent as the company sold through many lines to clear space for spring summer 2020 product. Electrical and home technology sales were up 1.4 percent.

Picture:John Lewis website