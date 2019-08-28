John Lewis weekly fashion sales fall 4.4 percent

Total sales at John Lewis for the week to August 24, 2019, were down 5.5 percent on the same week last year. The company said in a statement that fashion sales were down 4.4 percent.

However, John Lewis added that sales of sunglasses were up 42 percent and swimwear was up 27 percent as customers prepared for the record-breaking temperatures over the bank holiday weekend. Home sales were down 7 percent but hydration sales were up 20 percent, driven by sales of reusable water bottles.

Electrical and home technology sales declined 5.3 percent but sales of environmental care rose 132 percent as the hot weather saw strong demand for fans and air conditioning units.

