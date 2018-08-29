John Lewis weekly fashion sales grow 8 percent

Total sales for the week ending August 26, 2018, John Lewis said, were up 1.7 percent on last year. The company added that fashion had a strong week, with sales up 8 percent.

Beauty, wellbeing and leisure reported a sales rise of 17.9 percent driven by price matching through the company’s “Never Knowingly Undersold” policy. Both womenswear and menswear sales also rose 6 percent and 4.4 percent respectively, with new season ranges performing well.

Home sales were down 2.1 percent, however the company’s brand, House, had a strong week with sales up 11.6 percent, while upholstery sales rose by 10 percent. EHT sales were down 0.9 percent for the week under review.

