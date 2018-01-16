John Lewis weekly fashion sales increase 0.3 percent

For the week to January 13, 2018, total sales at John Lewis were 85.7 million pounds (117.8 million dollars), down 3.8 percent on the same week last year. Fashion sales were up 0.3 percent with womenswear sales rising a strong 6 percent and women's accessories up by 3.4 percent.

The company said, nursery also had a good week with a 4.5 percent rise in sales. Home sales were down 4.4 percent but cookshop was up 5.2 percent and gift food and seasonal saw an uplift of 8 percent. Electrical and home technology sales were down 6 percent.

Picture:John Lewis website