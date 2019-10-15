John Lewis weekly fashion sales increase 13.7 percent

Total sales to October 12, 2019, John Lewis said in a statement, rose 11.9 percent on the same week last year as customers purchased new season items due to cooler weather and enjoyed shopping promotional events across home and fashion. The company added that fashion sales were up 13.7 percent as customers enjoyed shopping fashion promotion, which started on Friday.

John Lewis further said that sales of womenswear were up 28 percent and menswear were up 25.9 percent, as the cooler weather saw customers buying new season products. Cashmere overall was up 48 percent.

Home sales were up 13.8 percent during the week under review with the customers preparing their homes for the festive season, with sales of Christmas product up 25 percent. The company said that sales of furniture and flooring were up 7.4 percent and carpets were up 26 percent.

Electrical and home technology sales increased 9.5 percent with sales of small Electricals up 8.4 percent was driven by personal care.

Picture:John Lewis media centre