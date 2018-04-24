John Lewis weekly fashion sales increase 3.7 percent

Total sales at John Lewis for the week ending April 22 were down 1.7 percent on last year but fashion sales were up 3.7 percent, driven by a strong week in womenswear and women’s accessories which were up 10.5 percent and 11.6 percent respectively. The company said in a statement that warm weather clothing also had a good week with sales soaring by 30 percent as the nation enjoyed the warmer temperatures. Sandals also saw an uplift of 36 percent and children's clothing sales rose 22 percent.

Home sales were down 1.8 percent, but outdoor living witnessed sales rise of 94 percent on last year. Particular standouts were garden furniture and barbecues. Beds also had a good week of trade and low tog duvets saw an uplift of 7 percent.

Electrical and home technology sales were down 6.2 percent, due to annualising strong promotions in the same week last year. Sales within small electricals, however, were particularly strong driven by 278 percent uplift in sales of fans and cooling products.

Picture:John Lewis website