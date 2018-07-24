John Lewis weekly fashion sales increase 4.5 percent

Total sales at John Lewis for the week ending July 22, 2018, increased 0.7 percent. The company said, its fashion sales were up 4.5 percent for the week under review.

Womenswear, the company added, in particular had a good week with sales up 7.4 percent on last year, driven by success in its own brand ranges, up 12 percent overall, with a standout performance from Kin, up 49 percent.

EHT sales were up 4.9 percent, while home sales were down 6.3 percent.

Picture:John Lewis website