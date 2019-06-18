John Lewis weekly fashion sales increase 7.6 percent

For the week to June 15, 2019, John Lewis reported 3.8 percent rise in total sales. The company said in a statement that fashion sales for the week under review, were up 7.6 percent and sales of women’s accessories were up 11.3 percent.

Sales of the company’s own brand fashion were up 7.1 percent, with new season Kin products performing particularly well, up 47 percent. The company added that price-matching competitors through its ‘never knowingly undersold’ promise saw beauty sales go up 26 percent.

Home sales were up 4 percent, while gift sales were up 17.1 percent, driven by customers shopping for Father’s Day. Bedroom and bathroom sales also rose 5 percent and home accessories sales were up 13 percent. Electrical and home technology sales were down 1.3 percent.

