John Lewis weekly fashion sales jump 11.4 percent

Total sales at John Lewis for the week ending September 2, 2018, the company said in a statement, were up 4.5 percent on last year, driven in part by a strong bank holiday performance and new seasonal launches. Fashion sales were up 11.4 percent with sales in womenswear were up 21.7 percent driven by customers shopping new pieces for the changing season. Sales of womenswear accessories increased 10 percent.

Home sales during the week under review were up 2.1 percent driven by new season sales and the company’s ‘Off to University’ shop. Electrical and home technology sales were up 0.1 percent.

Today, the company also launched its new brand name, John Lewis & Partners, which will be unveiled on the facades of five of the company’s London shops and will coincide with the opening of a brand new womenswear floor in the Oxford Street shop.

Picture credit:John Lewis via FashionUnited