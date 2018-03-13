John Lewis weekly fashion sales jump 17.9 percent

John Lewis reported total sales for the week ending March 10, 2018 were up 11.6 percent, largely driven by gifting as a result of Mothers Day falling two weeks earlier versus last year. Fashion sales were up 17.9 percent with womenswear sales growing by 17.7 percent with the company-owned brand and cashmere performing strongly.

Beauty, the company said, also had a good week, with fragrance a particular standout at 62 percent. Home sales were up 3.9 percent, gifting, cook and dine saw sales rise by 35.2 percent as customers purchased treats ahead of Mother's Day on Sunday, and stationery also saw double digit growth. Decorative accessories were up 10 percent.

Electricals and home technology sales were up 13.3 percent.

Picture:John Lewis website