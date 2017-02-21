John Lewis weekly fashion sales rise 1.4 percent

Total sales at John Lewis for the week ended February 18, 2017, were 75 million pounds (93 million dollars), down 0.2 percent on last year. Fashion sales rose 1.4 percent year on year, and the company said its spring/summer range of our luxury, own brand range Modern Rarity proved very popular.

Sales of beauty, wellbeing and leisure products were up 11.2 percent as the company said, customers bought gifts for Valentine's Day. Electrical and home technology sales were up 0.4 percent on last year, driven by sales of communications tech products, which were up 6 percent.

Sales of home products were down 1.5 percent year on year, but sales of home accessories and gifts were up 8.5 percent as a result of customers buying presents for Valentine's Day. This week, the company would be launching US brand West Elm in its Southampton and Welwyn shops.

Picture:Facebook/John Lewis