John Lewis weekly fashion sales rise 4.3 percent

Total sales for the week ending August 19, 2018, John Lewis said in a statement, were up 3.9 percent on last year. The company added that the cooler weather positively impacted sales as customers enjoyed buying new season items. Fashion sales during the week were up 4.3 percent.

John Lewis said that womenswear had a good week with sales up 6.3 percent, while sales of menswear was up 5.7 percent and childrenswear, nursery and Haberdashery sales were up 7.5 percent.

Electrical and home technology sales rose 7.7 percent, while the company added that Back to School promotions contributed positively to communications technology products, which saw sales increase by 12.9 percent compared to the same week last year.

Home sales were down 1.1 percent, however, gifts, cook & dine sales were up 3.6 percent, with hydration products such as water bottles proving popular with sales up 37 percent. The company’s new season own brand House range reported sales rise of 27 percent compared to the same week last year.

