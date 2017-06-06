John Lewis weekly fashion sales up 12.5 percent

Total sales at John Lewis for the week ending June 3, 2017, were 83.8 million pounds (108 million dollars), up 2 percent on last year.

The company said, fashion sales improved 12.5 percent, driven by a priced match promotion, which saw beauty sales increase 13.1 percent and women's shoe sales increasing by 31.5 percent on last year. The continued hot weather, John Lewis added, saw related summer clothing sales increase by 40 percent.

Home sales were down 1.8 percent, while the outdoor living area was up 16 percent, with outdoor furniture up 10.4 percent and BBQs up 43 percent.

Electrical and home technology sales were down 5 percent, however small electrical products saw a 2.6 percent uplift driven by increased sales of fans with the continued warmer weather.

