John Lewis weekly fashion sales up 7.9 percent

Total sales for the week ending June 10, 2017, were 73.8 million pounds (93.8 million dollars), up 3.9 percent driven by price matching a competitor's event on fashion and cook and dine products through the company’s commitment to being never knowingly undersold. Fashion sales were up 7.9 percent compared to the same week last year.

The biggest increase, John Lewis said, was in beauty, wellbeing and leisure, where sales rose by 15.6 percent, followed by menswear sales which grew by 9.5 percent. Womenswear sales grew by 5.2 percent, and sales of women's shoes increased by 15.7 percent year on year and jewellery by 14.5 percent. Sales of collaborative women's fashion ranges, which include modern rarity, Somerset by Alice Temperley and Bruce by Bruce Oldfield had very strong sales, up 45.7 percent as, the company said, customers bought occasion outfits for weddings and summer events.

Home sales were up 1.3 percent. John Lewis added that cook and dine sales were positively impacted by price matching the competitor's event which saw sales in the living dining category grow by 10.6 percent and utility shop sales increase by 6.5 percent.

Electrical and home technology sales were up 2 percent, sales of audio and connected home products rose by 19.5 percent year on year, boosted by the launch of Ring's smart doorbell. The company said, Sony's PlayStation promotion, which launched last Friday, and its three-year guarantee promotion on PlayStation 4 & Xboxs helped drive sales of gaming products up 342 percent.

